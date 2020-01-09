August snow falls on pass along Idaho-Wyoming border

The snowfall on the Teton Pass created slick driving conditions Monday.

BOISE, Idaho — People traveling between Idaho and Wyoming got quite the surprise Monday!

Snow was falling in area, creating slick driving conditions over the Teton Pass.

At its highest point, the elevation is just above 8,400 feet. The Teton Pass is located at the southern end of the Teton Range between the towns of Wilson, Wyoming and Victor, Idaho.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, snowy conditions on the pass were likely a factor in crash that occurred Monday afternoon.

The crash blocked one lane of travel near milepost 10. A traffic camera showed a line of vehicles backed up on the highway.

According to the National Weather Service, a cold front brought some snowfall to the high elevations in the area. Overnight temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s. The forecast is calling for a warming trend for the rest of the week.