SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow will continue to fall through Monday morning in Spokane and North Idaho.

Spokane will likely pick up between one to two inches on Monday morning, while areas such as Coeur d'Alene could see between three and four inches of snowfall.

Snow showers could continue on Tuesday, but amounts should be light and the snow will likely be powdery,

More significant snowfall is not expected until Thursday and then again on Saturday.

The coldest temperatures of winter so far are expected to arrive in the Inland Northwest this week. NWS says the cold will be accompanied by blustery winds and the potential for blowing snow.

The windiest conditions are expected Monday, followed by the coldest temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday.

NWS predicts that Spokane's high temperature will sit at 12 degrees on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Low temperatures could dip below zero in both eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Sensitive populations and people with livestock and pets should exercise caution due to an increased risk of hypothermia and frostbite.

Spokane sets snowfall record on Friday

Spokane set a record for snowfall on Friday.

According to KREM Morning Weather Anchor Evan Noorani, the National Weather Service in Spokane said Friday's 7 inches of snow broke the previous record for snowfall on Jan. 10. The previous record was 5.8 inches set in 1979.

Coeur d'Alene received 6.5 inches of snow on Friday, while Pullman saw 4.5 inches of powder.

Colbert had 8.3 inches of snowfall to end the week, while Sandpoint had 7 inches.

Residents woke up to more snow blanketing the area on Saturday and Sunday.

Slick roads lead to crashes on Friday

The Spokane Police Department said officers responded to more than 100 crashes on Friday, while Kootenai County deputies saw at least a dozen crashes and slide-offs in North Idaho.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney reported an additional 38 crashes overnight. He stated that no serious injuries occured.

The heavy snow has caused the City of Spokane to initiate a full-city plow starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to City of Spokane spokesperson Marlene Feist.

Spokane County is also plowing all roads, according to County spokeswoman Martha Wheatley-Billeter.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews are also working to clear highways.

Washington State Patrol troopers were already reporting multiple crashes on westbound I-90 at Sunset Hill at about 9:15 a.m. on Friday as roads begin to freeze up in the Spokane area.

Other crashes were reported throughout Spokane County, with the State Department of Transportation adding that plows are making passes of I-90 and downtown Spokane.

Snow also started to accumulate on Highway 2 near Airway Heights on Friday morning, according to NWS.

