SPOKANE, Wash. — WINTER STORM WARNING in effect until 5 P.M. Sunday for the mountains and mountain passes of northern Washington and north Idaho. These areas will see between 8-18" of accumulating snow and wind gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chills will be as cold as the lower teens and 20s.

WIND ADVISORY in effect from 4 A.M. Saturday to 6 A.M. Sunday for the north Idaho Panhandle including Coeur d'Alene. Wind gusts will be between 30-50 mph.

September snow storm hits the Inland Northwest and Inter Mountain West this weekend. As polar air along with an incoming storm system combine for the extremely rare early fall snowfall. Saturday morning brought heavy rain and snow for much of the Inland Northwest.

In Spokane, it'll be wet and slushy snowflakes Sunday morning and won't stick. But mountain passes and ski resorts will see several inches of snow.

SATURDAY - Mountain tops and passes started to see snowfall early Saturday morning, while Spokane and Kootenai County saw snowfall starting around 9 a.m.

It's snowing in September! Viewers from around the Inland Northwest sent in their photos of all the snow they're seeing across the region.

Places above 300 feet of elevation can expect heavy snowfall. The National Weather Service predicts accumulations of 8 to 14'

Snow was seen falling in Post Falls, Idaho. Viewers also saw snow around parts of Spokane.

The National Weather Service in Spokane reminded travelers to be cautious, as snow begins to accumulate in higher elevations.

Crews reported that some tress have fallen on Sherman Pass due to the weight of the snow and harsh winds . WSDOT says resources are being utilized from Colville to help plow the snow.

Crews reported about 4-6" of snow on the pass Saturday afternoon and are urging drivers to use caution.

Otherwise steady rain and wind for Spokane and locations north of I-90 in Washington alone with most of north Idaho. Some rain will start to transition to snow after 9 P.M. Saturday night. Wind gusts between 30-50 mph.

SUNDAY - Snow or a rain/snow mix in the morning through about 10 A.M. for foothill and valleys. Any snow switches back to rain in the afternoon and becomes more scattered as opposed to widespread. Snow continues on the mountain tops and passes. Wind gusts between 20-30 mph.

TOTAL SNOW - For Spokane and several area cities, no accumulations. The snow will be very wet and slushy (or a rain/snow mix) and with ground/road temps still in the 60s, any snow will melt as it hits the ground.

Higher elevation cities like Bonners Ferry, Republic, and Kellogg may get an inch or two at the most.

Frost in late September is ahead of schedule but not unheard of for the area. Temperatures bottom out in the mid 30s Saturday morning, and low 30s to upper 20s Sunday through Wednesday morning.

KREM's Evan Noorani says the average afternoon high for late September is 68 degrees and the average low is 43. By Saturday and Sunday, afternoon temperatures will sit 20 to 30 degrees below average in the afternoon and 10 to 15 degrees below average overnight.

The National Weather Service's Spokane office says some reporting sites will break records for the coldest high temperatures for September.

Spokane is expected to sit at a high of 40 degrees this weekend, which is very close to the record coldest high temperature for the month of 39 degrees set on Sept. 23, 1926.

Has it ever snowed in Spokane in the month of September?

It has snowed in September, but only once. Spokane saw 1.4 inches of snow at the airport observation point on September 23, 1926.

Protect your plants

It's also time to talk about frost. If you have any plants, flowers, or other vegetation that are sensitive to cold weather, you'll want to cover those plants Friday night and every night following through early next week.

Spokane low temperatures on Saturday morning will be around 36 degrees. Sunday morning is around 32 degrees.

By Monday morning, it'll be upper 20s to low 30s. This could put sensitive vegetation in danger, especially Sunday through Tuesday mornings.

All of this activity will be far less intense compared to our bordering states to the east. Portions of Montana are under Winter Storm Warnings and High Wind Warnings with blizzard-like conditions expected over the weekend.

According the National Weather Service Office of Missoula, the Northern Rocky Mountains and surrounding areas are anticipating heavy snowfall, blowing snow, record-cold temperatures and damaging winds over the weekend.

