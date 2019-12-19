SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow and ice are snarling traffic around the Inland Northwest on Thursday.

Some areas with the most treacherous conditions include Spokane's South Hill and Interstate 90 near Coeur d'Alene.

The National Weather Services says snow began falling at about 3 a.m. in the Spokane area. At last check, NWS had recorded two inches of snow.

Snow has since tapered off in the Spokane area.

Timing of the snow and below freezing temperatures made for slick road conditions in time for the morning commute around eastern Washington and North Idaho.

City of Spokane snow crews began working to sand, deice and plow roads in the early morning hours, and are focusing their work on main roads and designated school routes.

The National Weather Service says drivers should give themselves extra time for morning travel, especially on untreated and secondary roads.

The snow will be followed by rain, which could also create very icy conditions before temperatures warm.

Crashes, backups on the South Hill

Many drivers are experiencing difficulty on the South Hill.

A major backup is snarling the morning commute headed into downtown on Walnut Street and 7th Avenue.

KREM photographer Al Lozano says roads were also slick on Ray Street and 12th Avenue, a typical trouble spot during winter weather.

KREM’s Taylor Viydo is looking at road conditions throughout the Inland Northwest on Thursday morning. He reported some trouble spots on I-90 during the early morning hours, including a pickup truck that had spun out westbound at the Broadway Avenue exit early Thursday morning.

Slick roads were also reported on Highways 195 and 2.

Driving conditions in North Idaho

A series of crashes and slide-offs are blocking roads in North Idaho on Thursday morning.

Viydo headed toward North Idaho on Thursday morning, where he said I-90 was covered in less snow than the stretch of freeway in Spokane.

He said at about 5:15 a.m. that traffic was flowing OK on westbound I-90 in Post Falls and that he did not see any accidents.

He later arrived at the I-90 rest area near Coeur d'Alene, where he said snow was beginning to pick up. Kootenai County dispatch had not received any reports of crashes in town, but they did warn of multiple slide-offs on I-90 and Fourth of July Pass.

The Idaho Transportation Department reported a crash on Highway 95 from Rockford Bay to Putnam Roads at about 7:30 a.m. The road, which is eight miles south of Coeur d'Alene, is reduced to one lane.

Treacherous conditions in central Washington, over mountain passes

The National Weather Service says cities in central Washington, including Mattawa, Othello and Royal City, may experience very slick road conditions that could make for dangerous travel on Thursday morning.

Several school districts in central Washington are opening two hours late on Thursday morning due to icy roads. Spokane Public Schools said they are open and on time, despite the early morning snowfall.

The state Department of Transportation provided some reminders for drivers as plows hit the roads. First, stay back at least fifteen car lengths. Drivers should also refrain from passing a plow on the right or passing between a line of plows.

Drivers with travel plans over the mountain passes will want to check conditions this week, as heavy mountain snow is also in the forecast. The most significant impacts are expected beginning Thursday through Sunday.

The National Weather Service expects that 3-5 feet of snow will fall at Stevens Pass in 72 hours, with 12-18 inches expected on Snoqualmie Pass during the same time period.

