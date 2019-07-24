CHENEY, Wash. — The four fires that make up the Cheney Complex burning southwest of Cheney were all sparked by lightning, according to fire officials.

The complex consists of four separate fires:

Badger Lake Fire - 21 acres.

Badger Fire - 16 acres

Grogan Fire - 10 acres

The Graham Fire - 104

The fires have not merged. Type 3 Incident Management Team is on scene. It is a team made up of fire crews from many different agencies that comes together for more complex incidents.

Officials said the complex is considered zero percent contained, though the three smaller fires are mostly knocked down. They do not expect any more evacuations though some are still in place

Level 3 evacuations near Cheney

Greater Spokane Emergency Management

Evacuations have been issued due to the Graham Fire.

The Level 2 evacuations are south of Highway 904, west of Griffith Road and north of the railroad tracks. This means be ready to leave. This includes 10 structures.

Level 2 evacuations have been lowered to a Level 1 for the area west of South Ritchey Road, north of the railroad tracks and a half mile east of Griffith Road. This means people living in the area should be aware of their surroundings. This includes 50 structures.

There have been no reports of structural damage or injuries.

DNR crews said the winds are helping fuel the fire.

Officials said the effort so far has involved two helicopters, a heavy air tanker and several smaller fire boss planes.

At 7:40 p.m. DNR said crews were completing a handline around the fire and continuing to put out hot spots.

The Graham Road Fire forced the closure of Highway 904. Officials said it also forced trains to drive slowly.

At about 10 p.m., crews expected trains to be back to normal speed and the highway to reopen soon.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

