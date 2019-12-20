SEATTLE — Friday, Dec. 20, was the rainiest day in the Seattle area in the past decade.

By 1 p.m. a record 2.62 inches of rain was recorded at SeaTac, according to the National Weather Service.

It became the second wettest December day since 1945 when 2.22 inches of rain fell by 10 a.m.

The top three rainiest days in the area of the past decade are:

December 20, 2019 - 2.32"

March 15, 2015 - 2.20"

December 12, 2010 - 2.19"

The record-breaking rainfall occurred amid a number of weather advisory and warnings. Several counties, including portions of King, Pierce, Thurston and Kitsap were under Flood Advisories or a Flood Watch.

Cities throughout the region saw just as much or more rain.

24 hour totals:

Shelton - 3.88"

Olympia - 3.30"

Hoquiam - 2.47"

Tacoma - 2.44"

Renton - 2.20"

Everett - 0.93"

Rainfall totals for the state can be found here.