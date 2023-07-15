How to stay safe during Sunday's extreme heat in southern Idaho

With triple-digit temperatures on Sunday – including a high of 107 degrees in Boise – use caution and watch out for yourself, others and animals.

BOISE, Idaho — The hottest temperatures of the year are bearing down on the Treasure Valley, with Boise facing a 107-degree high on Sunday.

It's still okay to soak up the sun, as long as you do it safely. With triple-digit numbers all over this week's forecast, there are still plenty of ways to stay cool.

One activity always makes a splash when trying to handle the heat: the Boise River. Hundreds were out floating the river Saturday evening, several people told KTVB floating is their favorite way to beat the heat.

If floating isn't your cup of tea, you can stay cool by keeping to shaded areas, wearing loose fitting and light-colored clothes, going outside during cooler parts of the day, and most importantly - hydrate.

You can also protect yourself - and your skin - by using sunscreen with at least an SPF of 30, and reapplying it every two hours.

Be on the lookout for signs of heat-related illnesses, including headache, dizziness, flushed skin, and fast heartbeat.

If you are ever in a situation where someone shows symptoms of heat exhaustion or heatstroke, official urge cooling them down and getting them out of the heat exposure.

The dog days of summer can also take a toll on man's best friend. Before you walk Fido, place the back of your hand on the pavement. If you can't handle the heat, neither can your dog.

You can also use booties while walking your dog, or walk in the grass or near the river.

Additionally, never leave your pet in a hot car. If you see a dog locked in a hot car, officials say to go into the business where the person is parked to try and find the store manager or car's owner and call 911 or Animal Care and Control.

