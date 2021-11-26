Rivers in western Washington and British Columbia could see more flooding on Sunday and Monday.

SEATTLE — Whatcom and Skagit counties could face moderate and major flooding over the next few days as two more atmospheric rivers move through the region.

The first atmospheric river which reached western Washington on Saturday brought the bulk of the moisture to Quillayute, Bellingham, the Olympic peninsula and the Cascade mountains. Snow levels rose to 9,500 feet.

There will be a break Sunday afternoon and Monday before the second system arrives on Tuesday, which won't bring as much moisture to western Washington as the first atmospheric river.

Considering the forecast, areas of highest concern for river flooding and landslide threats are once again in Clallam, Whatcom and Skagit counties.

The lowlands could see another 1-2 inches of rain out of the Saturday system, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The North Cascades and Olympics could see 3-6 inches of rain with snow levels around 6,000 to 7,000 feet.

A Flood Watch is in place through Monday morning for Skagit, Whatcom, Snohomish King, Mason, Clallam, Grays Harbor and Jefferson counties.

Rivers are expected to run high through the weekend, with flooding expected in low-lying and flood-prone areas, according to the NWS.

In Skagit County, the Skagit River at Concrete and Mount Vernon is forecasted to reach major flood stage on Sunday and Monday, respectively. During this stage, floodwaters may inundate farmland, roads and residential areas, according to the NWS.

In Whatcom County, the Nooksack River at North Cedarville and Ferndale is forecasted to reach moderate flood stage on Sunday and Monday, respectively. During this stage, the Nooksack will cause widespread flooding, covering farmland and roads, and erosion may affect some river banks, according to the NWS. It may also overflow levees and banks from Hovander Park in Ferndale downstream.

In King County, the Snoqualmie River near Carnation is forecasted to reach moderate flood stage on Sunday.