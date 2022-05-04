Monday's wind, rain leaves Treasure Valley cars in need of a wash

Strong winds with Monday's cold front picked up dust from a dry lakebed in southcentral Oregon and carried it all the way into the Treasure Valley.

BOISE, Idaho — Car washes have been busy throughout the Treasure Valley on Tuesday, thanks to the mud showers that loomed over southern Idaho on Monday.

Strong winds with Monday's cold front picked up dust from a dry lake bed in southcentral Oregon and carried it all the way into the valley, where it mixed with falling rain to splatter a mucky residue on everything outdoors.

Individuals in the Treasure Valley mostly noticed the residue on their vehicles, leading to car wash lines of more than 30 vehicles at some locations around Boise.

A gallery is included below with photos of the aftermath of Monday's residue storm.

The rain has ended, but snow showers will linger in mountain areas through the early afternoon Tuesday.

The much-needed precipitation fell through Monday evening. Boise showed 0.20" of rain as of Midnight.

Area ski resorts picked up 3-6 inches of wet, heavy snow, with 6-12 inches on the highest southern Idaho peaks Monday. While the precipitation was welcomed amid Idaho's dry spell, it will not make a big long-term difference in the ongoing drought.

Breezy conditions, with peak gusts of more than 40-50 mph, have eased off a bit, but it will still be breezy throughout southern Idaho, with northwest 10-20 mph winds in the Treasure Valley continuing into Tuesday evening. As skies clear out overnight, low temperatures will really drop Wednesday.

