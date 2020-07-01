SPOKANE, Wash. — Another round of winter weather has moved into the Spokane area.

Major impacts from the snowstorm are possible in Spokane and throughout the North Idaho Panhandle.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect throughout eastern Washington and North Idaho until 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Four to six inches of snow could fall in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene by Friday night, and up to one foot of snow could fall in areas of North Idaho, according to KREM meteorologists.

Snow began falling about ten minutes before 9 a.m. in the Spokane area, and NWS says it will peak in the afternoon and early evening. Flakes began falling in Republic, Washington, just before 7 a.m. on Friday.

Washington State Patrol troopers were already reporting multiple crashes on westbound I-90 at Sunset Hill at about 9:15 a.m. as roads begin to freeze up in the Spokane area.

Other crashes were reported throughout Spokane County, with the State Department of Transportation adding that plows are making passes of I-90 and downtown Spokane.

Snow has also started to accumulate on Highway 2 near Airway Heights on Friday morning, according to NWS.

Wind speeds will stay in the 10 to 20 mph range on Friday, which could lead to blowing snow across area highways.

The heaviest accumulations will come in time for the Friday evening commute, with the possibility of one to two inches of snow per hour.

The Spokane Regional Health District issued a health advisory, warning people to stay indoors as much as possible and to limit time outdoors in blowing snow and cold temperatures.

Heavy mountain snow will continue throughout the week, with periods of hazardous travel over Stevens and Lookout Passes. Blowing snow may restrict visibility in these areas, NWS says.

Another snow event in the forecast for Sunday

Another high impact snow event could move into the area on Sunday, with the greatest risk in the northern third of eastern Washington and the north half of the Idaho Panhandle, according to NWS.

Snow will likely begin to fall midday Sunday and continue into the night, meaning more travel problems are possible.

Another four to six inches of snow could fall in Spokane, with six to eight inches possible throughout North Idaho.

Bitter cold temperatures expected next week

The coldest temperatures of winter so far are expected to arrive in the Inland Northwest next week. NWS says the cold will be accompanied by blustery winds and the potential for blowing snow.

The windiest conditions are expected Monday, followed by colder temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday.

NWS predicts that Spokane's high temperature will sit at 12 degrees on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Low temperatures could dip below zero in both eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Sensitive populations and people with livestock and pets should exercise caution due to an increased risk of hypothermia and frostbite.

