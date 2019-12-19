BOISE, Idaho — Snow is falling across the valley this morning and above 3,500 feet it is sticking to the vegetation and the roads.

Portions of the lower Treasure Valley around Caldwell, Homedale and to the west are getting more snow with colder temperatures as the storm moves around the Owyhee Mountains.

Foothill areas and the mountains to the north will see as much as an inch or two of snow before mid-day. Temperatures will warm through this afternoon and valley snow will melt.

The National Weather Service Boise's morning tweet:

The freezing level will rise to about 4,500 to 5,000 feet which will mean more of a rain and snow mix. We have a 60% chance of continuing showers for the afternoon and as much as a 90% chance for the west central mountains.

Parts of valley county above 6,000 feet could get 5-8 inches and some the higher elevations will have as much as 10 inches of fresh snow. Valley roads will be mostly wet but we have a winter weather advisory for the mountain roads that has been issued until 11 pm tonight.

Travel in higher elevations could be hazardous and caution is advised. This storm will end tonight and warm air will follow which means any snow accumulation in the valleys will melt by tomorrow afternoon.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will put daytime highs into the upper 40’s. The weekend will be dry and mostly cloudy with highs above normal and well above freezing.

Next week will also be dry and above normal which means we will likely not have a “White Christmas” in any valley location.

