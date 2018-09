UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Crews were searching for a one-year-old who was swept away by floodwaters in Union County.

It happened Sunday night in the 7800 block of Highway 218.

Deputies told NBC Charlotte a woman drove through the barricades on NC 218 and continued traveling east until her vehicle encountered rushing water flowing across the road. Officials said the woman left the roadway and came to a rest among a group of trees. The mother managed to free herself and Kaiden, who was in a car seat but lost her grip on him in the rushing water.

The mother was rescued, but the child was still missing. EMS workers also had to be rescued because the ambulance got stuck in water.

#JUST IN: Dive teams just drove passed me at Highway 218 and Fish Road. We know the search for Kaiden Lee-Welch is resuming again this morning. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/nCxiMWM49w — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) September 17, 2018

My heart hurts. Union Co. officials are searching from a 1-year-old who went missing from a flooded vehicle.



Law enforcement everywhere. Please pray for a miracle. @WCNC pic.twitter.com/MwdkCLN5Wt — Evan West 「 WCNC 」 (@TV_Evan) September 17, 2018

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC