Landslides, flooding reported across western Washington

Most of western Washington is under a Flood Watch until Wednesday due to heavy rainfall.

SEATTLE — Heavy rain is causing flooding throughout western Washington. Flood advisories, watches and warnings are in effect for most areas of the Puget Sound region.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning residents about the increased risk of landslides after heavy rain saturated the ground. Multiple landslides have been reported in King and Kitsap counties, the NWS said.

Heavy rain in the mountains has also created a “considerable” avalanche danger for most of the Cascades.

Seattle recorded 1.63 inches of rain by noon Monday, breaking the daily record of 1.46 inches set on Feb. 28, 1972. A total of 2.97 inches of rain fell in Seattle Monday, making it the third wettest day in Feb, according to the NWS. Olympia recorded 3.12 inches of rain Monday, making it the second wettest day in Feb. in the state capital.

Showers will decrease on Tuesday, but rain is expected to remain in the area through at least Wednesday.

Flood Watches and Advisories

A Flood Watch is in effect for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington through Wednesday afternoon. At least six Washington counties are included in the Flood Watch.

The NWS warned the recent excessive rain and runoff could cause rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas to flood. Residents living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared for possible flooding.

A Flood Advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday for parts of south-central Washington, including Kittitas, Klickitat and Yakima counties. The NWS said small stream flooding is expected due to the excessive rain.

Flood Warnings

At least 19 rivers and creeks in western Washington were under a Flood Warning Tuesday morning. Many of the rivers under a Flood Warning are expected to crest Tuesday.

Most rivers under a warning are in the minor or moderate flooding range. However, the Cowlitz River near Randle in Lewis County and the Snoqualmie River near Snoqualmie Falls and near Carnation in King County are expected to reach major flood stage.

Below is a list of Flood Warnings as of 9 a.m., according to the NWS:

Skookumchuck River near Bucoda affecting Thurston County

Satsop River near Satsop affecting Grays Harbor County

Chehalis River above Grand Mound affecting Grays Harbor and Thurston Counties

Chehalis River above Doty affecting Lewis County

Chehalis River at Porter affecting Grays Harbor County

Newaukum River near Chehalis affecting Lewis County

Snohomish River at Snohomish affecting Snohomish County

Snohomish River near Monroe affecting Snohomish County

Cowlitz River at Randle affecting Lewis County

Nisqually River near National affecting Lewis and Pierce Counties

Puyallup River near Orting affecting Pierce County

Snoqualmie River near Carnation affecting King County

Snoqualmie River near Snoqualmie Falls affecting King County

Tolt River above Carnation affecting King County

Deschutes River near Rainier affecting Thurston County

Stillaguamish River at Arlington affecting Snohomish County

White River at R Street Bridge affecting King and Pierce Counties

Issaquah Creek near Issaquah affecting King County

Skykomish River near Gold Bar affecting Snohomish County

South Prairie Creek at South Prairie affecting Pierce County

South Fork Stillaguamish River near Granite Falls affecting Snohomish County

North Fork Stillaguamish River near Arlington affecting Snohomish County

Green River near Auburn affecting King County

Avalanche danger

There is a “considerable” avalanche danger for most areas of Washington’s Cascade mountains Tuesday, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC). There is a “high” avalanche danger for the east slopes north area of the Cascades.

The NWAC warned of “dangerous” and “very dangerous” avalanche conditions in the mountains.

“Continue to avoid steep slopes and steer around lower angle terrain beneath large avalanche paths,” the NWAC posted on its website.

I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass was closed for hours on Monday. It reopened just before 5 p.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

US 2 over Stevens Pass was also closed Monday morning due to winter weather conditions and avalanche control work. It reopened Monday afternoon.

Forecast

Rain will continue Tuesday, but it’s not expected to be as heavy as Monday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-50s with a chance of sunbreaks. Sunbreaks are also possible Wednesday.

Off-and-on showers will continue through Wednesday and gradually decrease Thursday. Lows Thursday morning are forecast in the upper 30s, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.