SEATTLE — A Winter Storm Warning for the Cascades in Whatcom and Skagit counties was extended until Saturday morning.

Heavy snow will continue for elevations above 3,500 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the Cascade slopes from I-90 and north to the Canadian border. The warning is for backcountry terrain only and does not apply to highways or ski areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Drivers are advised to carry chains and keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their cars in case of emergency. Check pass reports before heading out.

Meanwhile, the lowlands will see heavy rain with several inches of rainfall possible through the end of the week. Rain is expected to be heaviest in southwest Washington..