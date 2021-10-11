Freeze watch issued for the Treasure Valley

Freezing temperatures will likely hit the Treasure Valley, here's what new and long-time residents should do to get ready.

BOISE, Idaho — Freezing temperatures are likely on the way for the entire Treasure Valley after a freeze watch was issued Monday morning. The watch will be in effect Wednesday morning when the valley can expect a low of 27 degrees.

Freezing temperatures will likely hit the valley overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. The coldest time of day will be close to sunrise at 7:54 a.m., well below the normal 42-degree low for this time of year.

The daytime high on Wednesday will only reach 49 degrees. Normally, the high for this time of year is 67 degrees.

KTVB meteorologist Larry Gebert said freezing temperatures will return Thursday morning, with the low expected to drop again to 27 degrees.

The difference between and freeze watch and a freeze warning is that a watch means it will likely happen and a freeze warning means it will freeze and expect issues from the cold temperatures, according to Gebert.

Frost and freezing temperatures can kill plants, flowers and potentially damage pipes.

Treasure Valley residents should take these steps now to protect plants, crops and plumbing from the cold:

Disconnect hoses from any outside faucets and drain them to protect the faucet and water lines.

Sprinkler systems with above-ground backflow preventers should be covered if they haven’t already been blown out

If a sprinkler system hasn’t been blown out yet, it should be scheduled to get done as soon as possible

If anyone has delicate plants or a garden, they should cover them with fabric (i.e. a sheet or burlap) the night before through mid-morning. That means plants will need to be covered each morning Tuesday through Friday in the Treasure Valley.

If someone owns an RV, they should have it winterized as soon as possible. Depending on how it is stored, its water lines could freeze.

