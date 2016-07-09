After a beautiful sunrise and a clear, chilly morning, southwest Idaho will remain sunny today, but it will become quite windy as a dry cold front moves through the region. At 8 AM, the cold front extended across central Idaho and into northeast Oregon, and will drop across the rest of southwest and central Idaho through the morning. There is very little moisture associated with the cold front, but there could be an isolated snow shower over the central mountains and an isolated sprinkle in the eastern Magic Valley. Today's high in Boise will be near 60 degrees.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from the Upper Treasure Valley into the western Magic Valley and over the southern highlands in Owyhee and southern Twin Falls counties through 9 PM. Northwest winds from 20-30 mph are likely with gusts of 40-50 mph possible. The winds will diminish after sunset.

Cold air behind the cold front will drop overnight temperatures to near or below freezing in almost all areas by Sunday morning. Lows will dip to the mid to upper 20's and low 30's in the valleys with frost or a hard freeze likely. A FREEZE WATCH is posted through Sunday morning for the entire Treasure and Magic Valleys. Most other locations have already seen freezing temperatures this season. Boise tonight will dip to 34 degrees, but colder in most other valley locations.

Sunny on Sunday and light winds with a high of 55 degrees. High pressure builds for the rest of next week with sunny skies each day and clear skies at night. Lows on Monday morning will again be near or below freezing, warming to the mid to upper 50's by afternoon. The rest of the week will see overnight lows in the mid to upper 30's, daytime highs warming into the low to mid 60's.

