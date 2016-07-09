A beautiful fall day across southern Idaho with sunshine and temperatures just a shade off our average. We have some changes coming in for the weekend, both in temperatures and winds, but we should see sunshine throughout. Look for clear skies overnight and another morning with lows in the upper 30s for Saturday.

A dry cold front will be passing through late Saturday morning which isn't expected to make a significant change to daytime highs, we should still be in the lower 60s, but winds will greatly increase for the afternoon. Northwest winds should be just shy of advisory levels, blowing up to 25-30 mph by late afternoon and remain breezy toward midnight Saturday.

The cooler air will lead to the coldest mornings so far this season for Sunday and Monday. Lows will be right around freezing for the upper Treasure Valley and below that for the lower Treasure and Magic Valleys.

A ridge of high pressure in the Pacific will remain in place through next week allowing for temperatures to continue to warm to above average by the end of the week. Highs on Sunday will drop into the lower 50s but we will climb into the mid-60s by Wednesday, a few degrees above our average this time of year. The ridge will also keep us dry and under clear skies into next weekend.

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

