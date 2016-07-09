Today is the HDOY - Hottest Day of the Year (so far), reaching the low 90's around the Treasure Valley. Boise hit 90 degrees on April 27th, but never passed 89 degrees in May. The reason for today's heat is a dry southwesterly flow aloft over Idaho, boosting temperatures 10-15 degrees above normal, ahead of an approaching cold front that will pass through the region this evening and overnight.

While most of the moisture and storm energy remains well north of us, the weaker and drier end of the cold front will move through southeast Oregon this evening, triggering a few widely scattered thunderstorms in northeast Oregon that will drift into the western and northern Idaho mountain tonight. The front will work it's way through southwest Idaho will little more than some passing clouds for the Treasure Valley, and weaken and stall over the Magic Valley and central mountains by tomorrow. Expect lows tonight in Boise around 58 degrees.

Mostly sunny on Monday but a bit cooler, in the mid 80's, and sunny on Tuesday with a high of 82. Another weak weather system or two will lead to some widely scattered mainly mountain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons through the rest of the week, with partly cloudy skies over the lower valleys.

For the Treasure Valley, expect overnight lows in the mid-upper 50's, and daytime highs in the mid 80's each day. Another cold front will sweep through the region on Saturday afternoon, with the main threat of showers confined to the mountains, but temperatures in the Treasure Valley will cool to the upper 70's by Sunday.

