We will stay warm through the Fourth of July evening with clearing skies. However, with the fireworks smoke in the air be aware of some decreasing air quality.

Above average temperatures Wednesday will allow for even warmer temperatures for Thursday, the warmest we've seen this year! We are expected to break triple digits but the good news is it isn't expected to be a string of 100 degree days. On the other hand, we don't expect to drop below 90 for a daytime high through the end of next week and even flirt with 100 degrees at least one more day over the next 7.

We will also remain dry throughout the extended period, even for the mountains. However, we could see some chances of a thunderstorm cell pop up for Friday night in the West Central Mountains.

A low pressure system off the coast will work its way north, over the ridge of high pressure locked down across the four corners area of the western United States. The ridge will push it back out to the Gulf of Alaska and it will eventually work eastward. The low, which usually carries cooler temperatures and chances of showers, is expected to stay well to our north, meaning southern Idaho will remain dry and very warm, although we will see enough cooler air come through to give us a break in hot temperatures for Saturday.

After breaking 100 Thursday, we dip into the mid-90s for Friday and even the lower 90s for Saturday. However, the ridge will continue to bring in warmer air from the south and we will be back into the mid-90s for Sunday and threatening 100 degrees once again by Monday. We look to remain in the mid-90s through next week.

