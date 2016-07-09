Decreasing shows tonight with some areas of fog that could form in the valley and in the mountains. The low tonight will be 40 degrees with mostly sunny skies tomorrow with a high of 62 degrees. The clouds and showers return Friday night and into Saturday morning. Some rain will fall during tailgating times and there's a chance for some showers during the Boise State-San Diego State game especially in the first half. However, it will be less than today.

Clearing for the rest of the weekend and into the first of next week but with cooler than normal daytime highs, we have more showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be cooler than normal by 10-15 degrees and warm only into the mid to upper 50's.

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

