Morning clouds have been clearing away as a cool front carried showers eastward away from the Treasure Valley overnight. Today will be mostly sunny and dry, but just a couple of degrees cooler than Friday. Highs today near 76 degrees.

A low pressure trough remains over Idaho and will become part of a cut-off low pressure system over southern Oregon, northern California and northern Nevada. That low pressure system will slowly drift across southwest Idaho through the first half of next week for unstable, shower and cooler weather. Some of the remnants of Hurricane Bud, which dissipated over northern Mexico and the Desert Southwest, will become entrained in the moisture heading across Idaho.

Clouds will increase tonight with some scattered showers developing, with widespread showers and a few thunderstorms on Sunday. Cooler, in the low 70's. Monday through Wednesday we can expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and afternoon thunderstorms each day, but gradually diminishing through Wednesday. Highs will reach the mid 70's on Monday, the upper 70's on Tuesday, and the low 80's by Wednesday.

Partly cloudy and dry for the end of the week with temperatures near normal, in the low to mid 80's.

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

