Skies will be clearing tonight but a chance of showers or an isolated thunderstorm will be possible on Sunday night in the mountains. The low temperature tonight will drop to 48 degrees in Boise.

We get a break on Monday with some sunshine and clouds and a high of 74 degrees. More clouds arrive by Tuesday, some of it the remnants of Hurricane Rosa which may produce showers over southeast Idaho. Boise will stay mild near 73.

A series of Gulf of Alaska low pressure systems start to drop into the region by midweek, with a cooling trend through the weekend. Partly cloudy and dry on Wednesday, and near 70 degrees. By Wednesday night, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers through Thursday, with temperatures only in the mid 60's. Behind this system, drier but cooler on Friday, with morning lows in the low 40's, highs in the mid 60's, and much the same heading into the weekend on Saturday.

