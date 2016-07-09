Some thin, high clouds and smoke moving into the Treasure Valley for Friday afternoon and evening. We will see more sunshine and temperatures will still be on the warm side Saturday. But a low pressure system will push in some cloud cover and cooler air as we wrap up the weekend. It could also bring in a slight chance of showers, mostly for the mountain locations but even there chances are on the very slim side.

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures remaining above average, with lows in the 50s and highs in the lower 80s. By late Saturday afternoon and evening we will see some clouds increasing, becoming mostly cloudy to overcast overnight into Sunday morning.

The clouds will be pushed into the area off a low pressure system now off the northern California coast that will work it's way into southern Idaho late Saturday but it will clear out to the east quickly. Other than a very slight chance of some sprinkles southwestern Idaho should remain dry.

However, another low pressure system will dive toward the California coast by early Tuesday bringing in more clouds and a slightly better chance of showers across southern Idaho. That system will stay to the south but it will be aided by another low pressure system over Canada that will push cooler air into the area by Wednesday.

So after dipping to highs near 70 for Sunday temperatures will bounce back a bit to near average for Monday and Tuesday. Then cooler air from the north will drop Treasure Valley highs into the upper 60s for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Any chance of showers will be limited to late Tuesday and early Wednesday. We will dry back out into the end of next week and should see more sunshine by Friday.

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

