If you liked today, you'll like tomorrow and Tuesday just as much. Our weather pattern won't change much to start the week - with cold mornings in the 20s, followed by afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Perhaps you've noticed a bit of haze in the sky in our valley locations. A YELLOW (MODERATE) AIR QUALITY INDEX will continue through the middle of the week due to high pressure settled in our area - keeping the air fairly stagnant and allowing an inversion to form. There is NO air quality alert in effect for our area, though outdoor burning is not allowed currently.

High pressure is still in control, giving us mostly sunny days and clear nights. Overnight lows will dip to the mid 20's, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40's each day. We're finally in for some changes starting Wednesday as the clouds increase. This is ahead of our next system which will bring scattered rain showers and high elevation snow (above 5000') for Thanksgiving into the weekend. Breezy to windy conditions will persist into the weekend as well - and by Saturday, the snow levels will lower to around 3,500'. There may even be a few wet flakes for valley locations early Saturday, though no accumulation is expected on the valley floor.

Travel through the mountain passes of the Pacific NW may prove to be tricky for holiday travel, starting Thanksgiving Day and continuing into the weekend.

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Meteorologist Bri Eggers joined the KTVB weather team in the fall of 2018. After spending a few stints away from the area, she couldn’t be more thrilled to be back home in the Gem State. After spending four years in Boston, forecasting blizzards, nor’easters and humid summer days, Bri is excited to dive back into mountain meteorology.

Meteorologist Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

