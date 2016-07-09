Clouds will be consistent and fluctuating for the rest of Friday night but will eventually see clearing skies just in time for sunrise Saturday morning. Look for sunshine to prevail for most of the day until we see some clouds move in later Saturday evening. Highs across southern Idaho will be very similar to what we've seen the last several days, mid-to-upper 70s in the Treasure Valley and mid-to-low 60s in the mountains.

The increasing clouds are the beginning of the next storm system moving in and it's expected to begin affecting us early Sunday morning, just in time for Father's Day. We will see our first chances of rain just after sunrise but then we should dry out about midday under mostly cloudy skies. Then about late evening we see a decent shot of showers and thunderstorms moving up from the south. Mountain locations will see a better shot of showers and thunderstorms earlier in the day.

Those showers will linger into Monday morning and become widespread, especially across the mountains. By the afternoon we might see another chance of a few thunderstorm cells pop up across the valley.

The system Sunday will set off an unsettled pattern that will continue into about mid-week, bringing a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the valley into Wednesday. Mountains will see a better chance during the same time period.

Things should settle down in time for the first day of summer on Thursday for the valley but a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms continues in the mountains through the end of the week. We will also see temperatures break through the 70s by mid-week with highs on the the first day of summer into the mid-80s. We should settle into the lower-to-mid 80s into next weekend.

7 day forecast

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

