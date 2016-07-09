A weak, dry cold front moved through southwest Idaho on Friday evening. After warming to nearly 90 degrees yesterday, cooler and breezy conditions are expected today. Plenty of sunshine, though, with highs near 80 degrees. Northwesterly winds 15-25 mph through the afternoon. A few isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms are possible over the central mountains.

High pressure continues to cross the region through Monday, so still sunny, with a warming trend to near 87 in Boise on Sunday, and 94 degrees on Monday. Then another cool down to the low to mid 80's on Tuesday, with continued sunny skies.

A weather system will pass by to our north through the end of the week, so southwest Idaho will remain dry, warming up to nearly 90 degrees on Wednesday, then back to the low 80's by Friday, along with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions.

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

