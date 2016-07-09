A very weak and dry cold front slid through southwest Idaho overnight. Behind the front, breezy northwest winds will continue 10-20 mph with some higher gusts this evening. Temperatures will be cooler in the mid 70's.

Clear Wednesday night and sunny again on Thursday and Friday. Not as breezy on Thursday, but cooler. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40's. High on Thursday near 71 degrees. Warmer Friday near 80.

Fall arrives on Saturday, but it will be a warm day near 80 degrees. An approaching low pressure trough will bring partly cloudy skies Saturday and into Sunday, with isolated showers over the mountains and near the Nevada state line. Cooler air on Sunday will lower high temperatures to the low 70's.

A dry but cooler northwesterly flow ill continue into early next week with mostly sunny skies but cooler temperatures. Overnight lows in the low 40's, highs in the upper 60's Monday and low 70's Tuesday.

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

