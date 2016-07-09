A weak cold front slid across southwest Idaho last night and dry but cold air followed with clear skies. Sunny skies are expected today, but breezy northwest winds 10-20 mph are likely in the Treasure Valley, with west winds 15-5 mph in the Magic Valley. Highs will be in the low 40's in the Magic Valley and up to 47 degrees in Boise.

A weak system will brush by the mountains for a slight chance of flurries or isolated snow showers, but otherwise dry weather will continue for the Treasure Valley through next week. Clear and cold tonight near 24, sunny and cool Sunday near 45. Monday much the same, high near 46. Mostly sunny and 49 degrees on Tuesday, then partly cloudy through the end of the week with lows in the upper 20's to low 30's, and daytime highs warming above normal to the low to mid 50's.

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Meteorologist Bri Eggers joined the KTVB weather team in the fall of 2018. After spending a few stints away from the area, she couldn’t be more thrilled to be back home in the Gem State. After spending four years in Boston, forecasting blizzards, nor’easters and humid summer days, Bri is excited to dive back into mountain meteorology.

Meteorologist Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

