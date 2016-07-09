High pressure continues to dominate the weather over Idaho with clear skies and very mild temperatures, from 5-10 degrees above normal through the weekend. Smoke from prescribed burns in the nearby national forests has drained into the Treasure Valley and will cause hazy conditions, especially at night and in the mornings, dispersing more by afternoon. Lows tonight in the low to mid 40's.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and mild with some smoke or haze on Saturday. Highs in the low 70's Saturday, upper 60's Sunday. A weak low pressure system will lift northward and bring a few clouds Saturday night and Sunday to the southern Magic Valley, and possibly a few sprinkles Sunday night.

Otherwise, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected in the Treasure Valley through the first part of next week with temperatures in the mid 40's at night, daytime highs in the mid to upper 60's. A low pressure system approaches through the Northwest on Thursday and Friday with increasing clouds and a slight chance of rain showers by Friday. Snow levels will remain above 7000 feet. High temperatures in the Treasure Valley will cool to near normal in the upper 50's and low 60's.

7 day forecast

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

