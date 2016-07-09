One more day with sunshine and high pressure although we had some improvement in our air quality as the skies have cleared a bit. We will still have some haze with the sunny and clear skies above. Daytime highs remain above normal and overnight lows below normal.

Clouds will move in throughout the day tomorrow and the breeze will likely pick up a bit. This is ahead of our next system which will bring scattered rain showers and high elevation snow (above 5000') for Thanksgiving into black Friday. This could make travel tricky for mountain passes late Thursday into the weekend... but it also gets us closer to ski & snowboard season!

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Meteorologist Bri Eggers joined the KTVB weather team in the fall of 2018. After spending a few stints away from the area, she couldn’t be more thrilled to be back home in the Gem State. After spending four years in Boston, forecasting blizzards, nor’easters and humid summer days, Bri is excited to dive back into mountain meteorology.

Meteorologist Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

