Clouds moving in and even some showers across southern Idaho for Friday afternoon and evening but we should see clearing skies going into Saturday. Look for mostly sunny skies and still warmer than average temperatures Saturday as we should reach highs once again near 70 degrees.

A potent low pressure system and accompanying cold front will work its way from the Gulf of Alaska so that by Sunday we will see increasing clouds and we should see showers by midday. The cold front is expected to pass Sunday afternoon so expect breezy conditions beginning earlier in the day and into Sunday night. Highs will still be in the 60s until the front passes.

Showers will linger into the early morning hours of Monday and a bit longer in the Central Mountains with snow expected in the higher elevations. High temperatures will drop by about 10 degrees between Sunday and Monday in the Treasure Valley, sliding us actually below average for most of next week.

That low pressure system will remain anchored over central Canada but it will keep us under a possibility of showers through the week, especially in the mountains. Halloween looks to be the coolest day of the week and we could see a sprinkle or two but as of now weather models are not consistent. We should have a better idea as we get into the first of next week.

Conditions will dry out and warm up a bit into the end of next week as as ridge of high pressure moves over the west.

7 day forecast

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

