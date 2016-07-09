We've been pretty consistent with the hot and dry conditions for the month of July. The hot part is going to continue but there's a slight chance we could see some thunderstorms work their way into the Treasure Valley by the end of the weekend.

Psychologically it may help to know we aren't expected to break triple digits the next several days but we are going to be pretty darn close. Look for upper 90s through the weekend with overnight lows also on the warm side, only dropping into the upper 60s.

The biggest change may be the possibility of thunderstorms that are expected to pop up to our south thanks to a low pressure system along the coast moving northward. It is expected to bring in some clouds for Saturday and monsoonal moisture into southern Idaho for Sunday evening. By the time we get to Sunday night and early Monday morning we could see some of those cells slide into the Treasure and Magic Valleys. It's not a huge possibility but given the stale conditions we've had for several weeks it's worth noting the chance of changes.

Temperatures will remain on the hot side despite the changes coming in for the weekend. Highs will stay near 100 through the end of next week and even break through 100 by Wednesday. We could see a slight cool down as we head into next weekend.

7 day forecast

Road reports from Idaho Transportation Department and Oregon Department of Transportation

Air quality real-time monitoring map

Neighborhood radars

Severe weather alerts

Ada County Highway District traffic map and live cameras

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

© 2018 KTVB