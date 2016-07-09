A low pressure system extends across southern Idaho and northern Nevada for the first half of the Memorial Day weekend, triggering more clouds and showers and thunderstorms throughout the area. The focal point for intense thunderstorms, which may produce heavy rainfall, hail and strong winds, has shifted from eastern Oregon across central and southwest Idaho. These showers and thunderstorms will persist until after sunset, then diminish and end by about midnight. Lows tonight in the mid 50's.

On Sunday, the low pressure will shift a little farther to the east, putting the main threat of strong storms and possible heavy rainfall into the central mountains and the Magic Valley, but there is enough moisture and instability for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms everywhere, although much less of a threat over the lower Treasure Valley and eastern Oregon. Quite breezy tomorrow with a high in the upper 70's.

Memorial Day will still be under a threat of isolated showers and thunderstorms in southwest Idaho, while the biggest chance will be farther to the east as the low pressure tracks towards Wyoming. High temperatures on Monday will be in the low 80's.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry, and most likely the warmest day, in the low to mid 80's, as we will be in between weather systems. However, another low pressure area will drop into the region on Wednesday and Thursday with more scattered showers and thunderstorms. By Friday and next weekend, drier conditions will return. Highs will cool to near normal into the mid 70's for the latter half of the week, warming back up a few degrees above normal into the upper 70's by the weekend.

