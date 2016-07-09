Showers and thunderstorms through this evening, some with locally heavy rain and strong winds. Tapering off by sunset and clearing overnight. Then sunny and warm on Friday. Lows tonight near 60. Highs on Friday mid-upper 80's.

BIG CHANGE IN WEEKEND WEATHER -- OUTDOOR RECREATIONISTS TAKE NOTE:

A deep, cold low pressure system dropping into the Intermountain region over the weekend will bring an abrupt change in the weather, especially in the mountains. A cold front will cross the region Saturday afternoon/evening with increasing clouds, scattered showers and thunderstorms, and windy conditions continuing into Sunday. Turning much cooler, with highs Saturday in the mid 70's, Sunday in the mid 60's. (Mountain temperatures: highs 50's, lows 30's.) Snow levels down to 6000 feet, but with little accumulation except higher peaks.

Dry conditions return Monday through Thursday with sunny skies and temperature rebounding to the mid 70's on Monday, low to mid 80's through midweek.

7 day forecast

Road reports from Idaho Transportation Department and Oregon Department of Transportation

Air quality real-time monitoring map

Neighborhood radars

Severe weather alerts

Ada County Highway District traffic map and live cameras

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

© 2018 KTVB