A band of light rain moved through southwest and central Idaho overnight with some snow above about 6000 feet. A low pressure trough will cross the area later today with more scattered rain showers, especially in the mountains, as well as isolated thunderstorms. For the Treasure Valley, showers will be mainly in the morning, then mostly cloudy and breezy this afternoon. High around 60 degrees.

Clearing and colder tonight. Lows in the upper 30's to low 40's. Sunday will be a sunny day, but turning quite windy. Winds will reach advisory criteria, especially east of Mountain Home, to 20-30 mph at times. High on Sunday near 65. The winds diminish Sunday night and temperatures will cool to the mid to upper 30's.

Monday will also be mostly sunny and not as windy. High near 62. More rain due late Monday night into Tuesday, lasting through the morning, tapering off in the afternoon. High in the upper 50's.

High pressure begins to build later in the week with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers for the valleys, scattered rain and snow in the mountains. Lows in the upper 30's. Highs in the upper 50's.

