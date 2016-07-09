A low pressure system tracking directly over southwest Idaho today produced widespread moderate rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains above 5500 feet. As of mid-afternoon, Boise had measured more than 3/4" of rain, breaking the old rainfall record for the date set in 1911. Some mountain locations above 6000' had received 2-6" of snow with some higher elevations getting even more, upwards to nearly a foot.

Showers will end this evening in the Treasure Valley, with gradual clearing after midnight. Breezy northwest winds 10-15 mph will continue into the night, gradually diminishing by morning, and there may be some areas of patchy fog by sunrise. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny. Lows tonight near 40 degrees, highs on Wednesday near 55. A few rain showers will linger through the morning in the Magic Valley with snow showers over the central mountains through the day.

The rest of the week into early next week will be mostly sunny each day. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30's each night, with daytime highs in the upper 50's to low 60's, although Sunday will be cooler in the low to mid 50's.

7 day forecast

Road reports from Idaho Transportation Department and Oregon Department of Transportation

Air quality real-time monitoring map

Neighborhood radars

Severe weather alerts

Ada County Highway District traffic map and live cameras

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

© 2018 KTVB