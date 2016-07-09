Clouds have begun to spread into Idaho from the northwest this evening, and a low pressure system will cross southwest Idaho tomorrow bringing widespread rain and mountain snow through Tuesday evening. Rain showers will likely begin just before sunrise, with overnight lows in the mid 40's.

Tuesday will be clouds with widespread rain showers that may produce from 1/4" to 1/2" of rain in the valleys, and from 1/3" to 3/4" of rain in the mountains, with snow above 6000 feet. An inch or two is possible in the McCall area, with 4-6" possible in the central mountains by Tuesday evening. There is also a chance of some locally strong thunderstorms as a cold front moves through during the afternoon with gusty winds of 20-30 mph possible. Highs will only reach the low to mid 50's.

Clearing late Tuesday night with areas of fog by Wednesday morning, but quickly clearing to leave partly cloudy skies the rest of the day. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 50's.

High pressure gradually edges into the region from the West Coast through the end of the week and the weekend, with mostly sunny skies through next Monday, and slowly warming temperatures during the day, from the upper 50's Thursday and Friday to the low/mid 60's over the weekend and Monday. Nighttime lows will dip to the mid to upper 30's. A weather system sliding down the Continental Divide may bring a few clouds and isolated showers to the eastern half of Idaho by late Friday and Saturday.

7 day forecast

Road reports from Idaho Transportation Department and Oregon Department of Transportation

Air quality real-time monitoring map

Neighborhood radars

Severe weather alerts

Ada County Highway District traffic map and live cameras

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

© 2018 KTVB