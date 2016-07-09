Changes are finally in the forecast, but we'll have to wait another couple of days to see them come into focus. Tomorrow is another day of sunshine, with high pressure still hanging around. It will be another cold morning of upper teens and 20s for valley locations, followed by afternoon highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Clouds will move in throughout the day on Wednesday, and the breeze will likely pick up a bit. This is ahead of our next system which will bring scattered rain showers and high elevation snow (above 5000') for Thanksgiving into the weekend. This could make travel tricky for mountain passes late Thursday into the weekend... but it also gets us closer to ski & snowboard season! Behind our holiday rain and snow showers will be some of the coldest air of the season, with highs next weekend in the 30s. Winter is closing in on us...

