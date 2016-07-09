High pressure over the region brought a sunny day across the region. A dry westerly flow brought us light winds and temperatures a few degrees above normal into the low 80's. Southwest Idaho will remain clear tonight and not as cool as this morning, mainly in the mid 50's.

A low pressure area in the Gulf of Alaska will drop toward British Columbia tomorrow, putting us in a dry but much warmer southwesterly flow. Skies will remain sunny throughout the day, with highs climbing 10-15 degrees above normal into the low 90's.

As the system moves inland, we'll be on the drier end of the cold front that will slide across our area Sunday night through Monday morning. There may be a few scattered showers late Sunday evening and overnight across the mountains from near Baker City, OR, to near McCall, ID, but areas to the south and east will remain dry with just a few passing clouds, including the Treasure and Magic Valleys.

Mostly sunny again on Monday, but behind the front a bit cooler, back to the low 80's. Mostly sunny and breezy and near 80 degrees on Tuesday. Then a couple of weak systems will bring some mainly mountain showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday with just a slight chance for the Treasure Valley.

Temperatures will remain in the mid 80's through next weekend, but we'll likely see an increase in the threat of afternoon thundershowers on Saturday.

