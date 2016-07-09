A weak and mostly dry cold front that stalled over our area last night is gradually moving to the southeast, leaving mostly clear skies and breezy conditions behind it through this evening. There will be a few isolated showers/t-storms in the western mountains this evening, clearing overnight. In the Treasure Valley, mostly clear tonight and mid 50's. On Tuesday, mostly sunny again and in the low 80's.

The rest of the week will be marked by partly cloudy skies for a slight chance of widely scattered afternoon/evening showers or thunderstorms, especially over the mountains, as temperatures climb to the mid-upper 80's each day. Dry by the weekend with mostly sunny skies, although a bit breezy on Saturday. Temperatures will begin to cool back a bit to near normal by Sunday into the upper 70's.

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

