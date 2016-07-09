Mild conditions with decreasing clouds today but some haze on the horizon. A YELLOW AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect again today.

A weak low pressure system moved up into northern Nevada and circulated moisture up into southwest Idaho for some clouds and mountain showers. It hasn't had enough energy to clear out the haze, some of which is coming from prescribed burns in the nearby national forests. A few mountain showers and thunderstorms will continue today, but the Treasure Valley will see drier and clearer conditions.

Partly cloudy and mild weather continues Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 60's. Late in the week another weather system will bring more clouds and an increasing chance of rain, mainly for the mountains, and then turning cooler early next week with some mountain snow showers likely.

