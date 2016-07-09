Clouds will move in for the rest of Friday evening with some showers following behind. Look for a chance of rain into the early morning hours of Saturday and tapering off by mid-morning to mid-day.

Clouds will stick around through Saturday for most of the day, although we will see some breaks for some sunshine by early afternoon. We should be back to overcast for Saturday evening and the winds will pick up as well, blowing out of the northwest to about 10-15 mph by Saturday afternoon and evening. Winds should stay around 10 mph through the night.

Heading to the Boise State football game? Tailgaters could see some showers but by game time at 1:30 we should see drying skies.

Sunday morning will begin on the breezy and chilly side with clouds clearing overnight Saturday. Look for plenty of sunshine Sunday helping to warm temperatures back into the lower 60s but the winds will increase into the afternoon. We could see northwest winds near advisory levels by then, reaching about 15-20 mph by noon then increasing to 20-25 mph by late afternoon. Gusts could push to near 30 mph.

Winds will settle Sunday evening and skies will remain mostly clear. The beginnings of the next change of showers will move in late Monday as clouds will come in from the northwest. We could see some more showers by Tuesday, tapering off by Wednesday morning.

Temperatures aren't expected to change much over the next several days, with highs near 60 degrees almost every day over the next week. Lows will fluctuate a bit more but still stay near 40 degrees overnights with some mornings dipping into the upper 30s.

