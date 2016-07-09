A weak weather disturbance has brought clouds and widely scattered light rain showers across southwest Idaho, but a weak high pressure ridge is building over the region for dry, mild weather for the rest of today. Expect partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures into the upper 60's in Boise today.

A cold front will approach the region on Sunday moving through the Treasure Valley during the late afternoon and evening, and into the Magic Valley Sunday night. There will be more clouds and some scattered rain showers, along with breezy conditions. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler tomorrow, in the mid 60's, followed by much colder air next week.

Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and snow showers above 5000 feet on Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures only in the mid 50's on Monday and the low 50's by Tuesday. A few lingering isolated showers on Wednesday, mainly over the mountains, and cool in the low 50's. Overnight lows in the upper 30's.

Drier Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies and in the mid 50's.

7 day forecast

Road reports from Idaho Transportation Department and Oregon Department of Transportation

Air quality real-time monitoring map

Neighborhood radars

Severe weather alerts

Ada County Highway District traffic map and live cameras

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

© 2018 KTVB