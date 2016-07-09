Say good-bye to summer with off-and-on cloud cover through Saturday evening that should break by midnight across southern Idaho. However, those clouds will close in by Sunday morning and will bring a decent shot of showers into the West Central mountains before sunrise. Those chances of showers will slide eastward into the Central mountains by mid-day Sunday, however, they are expected to lose some energy by then.

In the Treasure Valley we should just see some fluctuating cloud cover into Sunday morning when it will become overcast into early afternoon. We could see some sprinkles sneak in Sunday morning but those chances are very slim.

The cold front will pass through overnight, bringing in those clouds and chances of showers, and push east through Sunday. It will mean we should see increasing post-frontal winds out of the northwest by midday. Temperatures will only top out in the upper 60s across the upper Treasure and Magic valleys, lower 70s for the lower Treasure Valley, and mid-to-lower 60s in the mountains.

After the front moves out a ridge of high pressure will establish in the Gulf of Alaska and help clear the skies by Sunday afternoon. We should remain clear across southern Idaho into mid-week. It will also mean we will begin to warm back into the 70s by Tuesday and near average (mid-70s) by Wednesday. The ridge will be strong enough to push daytime highs back into the 80s for Friday and Saturday.

The low that pushed the front through the northwest this weekend will be pushed out into the Pacific and remain there into next weekend. By early next Sunday it will slide under the ridge and into northern California, reaching southern Idaho by late Sunday. We should see temperatures drop back into the lower 70s by then and maybe even a chance of rain by next Monday.

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

