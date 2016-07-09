High pressure building over the Pacific Northwest will shift across Idaho by midweek, bringing dry and warmer weather to the entire region. Indian Summer is defined as that period of dry, milder-than-normal weather following the first freezing temperatures of the fall season. The rest of this week will be a classic Indian Summer pattern for southwest Idaho.

Clear tonight and in the low to mid 30's, but sunny and milder on Tuesday with a high near 62. Light winds are expected. The rest of the week will bring sunny days and clear nights, with lows in the upper 30's to low 40's, then the mid 40's later in the week. Days will be sunny and warmer, with highs in the low to mid 60's through Friday, then into the upper 60's to around 70 degrees through the weekend.

7 day forecast

Road reports from Idaho Transportation Department and Oregon Department of Transportation

Air quality real-time monitoring map

Neighborhood radars

Severe weather alerts

Ada County Highway District traffic map and live cameras

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

© 2018 KTVB