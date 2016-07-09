We start with mostly clear skies today but clouds will be increasing through the day with mostly cloudy skies tonight and cooler over all temperatures that will be close to normal for the next couple of days. Temperatures will be decrease as we get more clouds by mid-week.

Increasing clouds will be bring a chance of showers with rain expected by Thursday day from the tropical moisture moving out of the southwest. Daytime highs will be cooler than normal.

A series of Gulf of Alaska low pressure systems start to drop into the region by midweek, with a cooling trend through the weekend. The mountain areas above 6,000 feet could see the first snow of the fall season. Behind this system, drier but cooler on Friday, with morning lows in the low 40's, highs in the mid 60's.

7 day forecast

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

