Cloud cover and a passing low pressure system to the west bringing us some relief in temperatures, dropping us from the low 100s to the lower 90s. Winds are expected to pick up into Friday evening reaching into the 15-20 mile an hour range through sunset.

Clouds will break apart but a few of those clouds and those temperatures are going to stick around into Saturday morning. The clouds will clear out early in the day but the temperatures in the lower 90s will stay into the evening.

By Sunday we could still see a few lingering morning clouds but a ridge of high pressure will keep us under sunshine well into next week and likely through at least next weekend. The low will split, with one part sliding eastward over top of the ridge to the north of us and the other part pushing into the Gulf of Alaska.

The ridge will also bring back the triple digit temperatures as we get into the work week. Look for another day topping out in the lower 100s Monday in the Treasure Valley. Then that low pressure system from the Pacific will work its way eastward and drag enough cooler air into our area to help us cool a bit. We should settle into the mid-90s for the rest of next week.

