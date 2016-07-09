Extreme heat returns this week, although, we are getting a taste of it today with temperatures in the upper 90s. Monday we are expected to break into the triple digits for the second time this season and the second time in the span of a week. In fact, we could hit 100 degrees a couple of times in the next week.

A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the Magic Valley and its surrounding areas for Monday.

We will get a break from the triple digits on Tuesday with a dry cold front passing through. A low pressure system will drag by to our north and then clear the way for the ridge of high pressure that has covered the west for weeks to expand even further.

That will increase the heat again so that by Thursday we will have gone from the lower 90s to the upper 90s. We also look to break 100 by Friday. Our average this time of year is 90 degrees. Even our overnight lows will remain a bit above average, in the low-to-upper 60s.

There is a slight chance we could see some monsoonal moisture pop up by Friday that could mean thunderstorm possibilities across southern Idaho. It looks to do enough to drop us back down into the mid-90s by next Sunday, however, we don't see any significant changes until at least the middle of next week, which puts us past the middle of July.

7 day forecast

Road reports from Idaho Transportation Department and Oregon Department of Transportation

Air quality real-time monitoring map

Neighborhood radars

Severe weather alerts

Ada County Highway District traffic map and live cameras

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

© 2018 KTVB