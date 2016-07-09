Clear tonight with NW winds 10 to 15 mph. Sunny on Monday with highs in the mid 90s and jSE winds 10 to 15 mph.

Sunshine for most of next week. The high on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s with temperatures Tuesday near 90 degrees. The end of the week will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

7 day forecast

Road reports from Idaho Transportation Department and Oregon Department of Transportation

Air quality real-time monitoring map

Neighborhood radars

Severe weather alerts

Ada County Highway District traffic map and live cameras

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

© 2018 KTVB