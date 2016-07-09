Cold air behind the cold front will drop temperatures to near or below freezing in almost all areas again on Monday morning. Lows will dip to the mid to upper 20's and low 30's in the valleys with frost or a hard freeze likely. Most other locations have already seen freezing temperatures this season. Boise will dip to 31 degrees, but colder temperatures are likely in other valley locations.

Sunny on Monday with lighter winds and a high of 57 degrees. High pressure builds into the region for the rest of next week with sunny skies each day and clear skies at night. Lows on Tuesday morning will again be near freezing, warming to the mid to upper 50's by afternoon. The rest of the week will see overnight lows in the mid to upper 30's, with daytime highs warming into the low to mid 60's.

Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz began his broadcasting career in 1975 working in both radio and television in Weiser, Caldwell, Nampa, and Boise. He has been bringing you the weather each weeknight for over 30 years on KTVB.

Meteorologist Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree. He began working in television the following year in Montana before moving to Boise in 1983. Larry has been with KTVB since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Brian Holmes' tour of duty at KTVB has included time spent as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and news, weather, and feature reporter.

Jim Duthie has been a part of KTVB's weather team since August of 2008, but it's not his first experience with Idaho weather. Jim began forecasting on television in the Treasure Valley in 1998. Prior to coming to Idaho, he had extensive weather forecasting experience both in the private sector and in broadcasting.

